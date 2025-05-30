Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Accel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Accel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:22 PM IST
Sales decline 7.52% to Rs 46.12 crore

Net loss of Accel reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.52% to Rs 46.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.21% to Rs 2.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.42% to Rs 163.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 167.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales46.1249.87 -8 163.05167.09 -2 OPM %7.728.64 -8.7510.18 - PBDT3.333.26 2 10.4011.77 -12 PBT1.631.83 -11 4.174.90 -15 NP-0.030.90 PL 2.043.47 -41

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

