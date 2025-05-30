SPV Global Trading consolidated net profit rises 84.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.45% to Rs 210.57 crore

Net profit of SPV Global Trading rose 84.41% to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.45% to Rs 210.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 180.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 186.05% to Rs 14.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.22% to Rs 910.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 688.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

210.57180.82910.00688.279.376.426.633.8215.3411.8045.0618.8413.4410.1438.2412.156.863.7214.565.09

