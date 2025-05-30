Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SPV Global Trading consolidated net profit rises 84.41% in the March 2025 quarter

SPV Global Trading consolidated net profit rises 84.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:21 PM IST
Sales rise 16.45% to Rs 210.57 crore

Net profit of SPV Global Trading rose 84.41% to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.45% to Rs 210.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 180.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 186.05% to Rs 14.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.22% to Rs 910.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 688.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales210.57180.82 16 910.00688.27 32 OPM %9.376.42 -6.633.82 - PBDT15.3411.80 30 45.0618.84 139 PBT13.4410.14 33 38.2412.15 215 NP6.863.72 84 14.565.09 186

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

