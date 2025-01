Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit rises 4.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.76% to Rs 133.09 crore

Net profit of Accelya Solutions India rose 4.62% to Rs 32.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.76% to Rs 133.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 124.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

