Bharat Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 19.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Bharat Petroleum Corporation rose 19.63% to Rs 3805.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3181.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.02% to Rs 113165.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 115499.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.113165.87115499.146.595.377202.286260.535392.464430.393805.943181.42

