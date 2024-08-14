Ace Integrated Solutions consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.51% to Rs 2.52 croreNet profit of Ace Integrated Solutions rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 60.51% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.521.57 61 OPM %1.59-4.46 -PBDT0.10-0.08 LP PBT0.06-0.11 LP NP0.050.03 67
