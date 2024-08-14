Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit rises 28.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.73% to Rs 342.80 croreNet profit of Everest Kanto Cylinder rose 28.97% to Rs 28.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.73% to Rs 342.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 268.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales342.80268.38 28 OPM %12.1013.75 -PBDT42.8737.94 13 PBT32.8728.49 15 NP28.0521.75 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News