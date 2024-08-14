Sammaan Capital consolidated net profit rises 11.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.12% to Rs 2206.67 croreNet profit of Sammaan Capital rose 11.00% to Rs 326.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 294.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.12% to Rs 2206.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1900.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2206.671900.38 16 OPM %78.6592.27 -PBDT456.02414.74 10 PBT437.14396.23 10 NP326.76294.39 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News