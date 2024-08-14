Race Eco Chain consolidated net profit declines 87.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.94% to Rs 86.44 croreNet profit of Race Eco Chain declined 87.91% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.94% to Rs 86.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 110.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales86.44110.74 -22 OPM %1.621.74 -PBDT0.621.41 -56 PBT0.311.29 -76 NP0.110.91 -88
