Achiievers Finance India standalone net profit rises 329.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 102.26% to Rs 8.94 crore

Net profit of Achiievers Finance India rose 329.73% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 102.26% to Rs 8.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

