Japan's Nikkei jumps 1.3%

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 rallied 636 points or 1.3 percent to close trading at 50,195.00. The day's trading range was between 49,960 and 50,345.

Resonac Holdings jumped 8.85 percent. Toppan Printing followed with gains of 7.3 percent. Denka gained 6.1 percent whereas Panasonic and Advantest Corp rallied close to 5 percent.

Eisai, Shionogi, Mitsubishi Materials Corp, JGC Corp, Resona Holdings, all declined more than 2 percent.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

