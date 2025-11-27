Japan's Nikkei jumps 1.3%

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 rallied 636 points or 1.3 percent to close trading at 50,195.00. The day's trading range was between 49,960 and 50,345.

Resonac Holdings jumped 8.85 percent. Toppan Printing followed with gains of 7.3 percent. Denka gained 6.1 percent whereas Panasonic and Advantest Corp rallied close to 5 percent.

Eisai, Shionogi, Mitsubishi Materials Corp, JGC Corp, Resona Holdings, all declined more than 2 percent.

