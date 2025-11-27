AI Assets Holding standalone net profit rises 37.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Net profit of AI Assets Holding rose 37.60% to Rs 161.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 117.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2025 and during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

