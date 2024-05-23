Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Acknit Industries standalone net profit rises 35.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Acknit Industries standalone net profit rises 35.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 29.20% to Rs 68.45 crore

Net profit of Acknit Industries rose 35.84% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.20% to Rs 68.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.21% to Rs 8.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.47% to Rs 220.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 238.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales68.4552.98 29 220.66238.47 -7 OPM %8.048.53 -7.657.62 - PBDT4.933.97 24 14.7515.45 -5 PBT4.143.11 33 11.4612.13 -6 NP3.072.26 36 8.559.02 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Acknit Industries standalone net profit declines 13.04% in the December 2023 quarter

Go Fashion inks franchise agreement with UAE-based Apparel Group

Stock Alert: ONGC, Oil India, TCS, Lupin

Barometers trade near flat line; metal shares shine for 8th day

Volumes jump at Century Plyboards (India) Ltd counter

Stock alert: ITC, Nykaa, Jubilant Foodworks, Oil India, Power Grid Corp

Allcargo Logistics arm acquires 25% stake in Fair Trade

Cautious optimism: shares may see uptick at open

Yogi standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Varun Mercantile standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story