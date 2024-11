ACME Solar Holdings consolidated net profit declines 60.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.68% to Rs 259.59 crore

Net profit of ACME Solar Holdings declined 60.39% to Rs 15.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.68% to Rs 259.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 323.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.259.59323.2085.0589.6078.02123.4818.1537.8815.3038.63

