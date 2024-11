ECL Finance standalone net profit declines 70.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 51.47% to Rs 151.37 crore

Net profit of ECL Finance declined 70.57% to Rs 10.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 51.47% to Rs 151.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 311.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.151.37311.90104.8179.3913.5352.3011.2949.8510.2334.76

