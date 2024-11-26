Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 2618.43 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.44% to Rs 4861.47 crore

Net Loss of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam reported to Rs 2618.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9569.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.44% to Rs 4861.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4699.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4861.474699.977.939.74-442.04-468.01-949.68-937.77-2618.43-9569.50

