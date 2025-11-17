ACMESOLAR arm secures Rs 47.40 cr additional revenue for 250 MW solar project

In terms of change in law compensation by RERC
ACME Solar Holdings subsidiary - ACME Aklera Power Technology has secured an award of Rs 47.40 crore as change in law compensation by the Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission (RERC). As a result of the ruling, the 250 MW solar project contracted with SECI is expected to benefit with an additional revenue of ~3.5% for a period of 15 years. The case sets a precedent for regulatory certainty and project development cost stability in the renewable energy industry.
The awarded compensation includes compensation towards imposition of basic customs duty on solar cells and modules, increase in GST from 5% to 12% and carrying cost. The total amount is to be received through an annuity mechanism at a discount rate of 9% over a period of 15 years, ensuring fair recovery of unforeseen regulatory cost increases and protecting project economics.
