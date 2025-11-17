Gorani Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.03% to Rs 8.62 crore

Net profit of Gorani Industries reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 30.03% to Rs 8.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.6212.326.96-2.760.33-0.440.23-0.540.17-0.40

