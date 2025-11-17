Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garware Technical Fibres slips as White Oak cuts stake

Garware Technical Fibres slips as White Oak cuts stake

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 2:33 PM IST
Garware Technical Fibres declined 3.17% to Rs 706.60 after White Oak Capital Management Consultants LLP disclosed a reduction in its shareholding.

In a regulatory filing, the company said White Oaks managed and advised funds now hold 21.23 lakh shares, representing 2.14% of Garwares paid-up capital. This follows the sale of 22.63 lakh shares on 11 November 2025 through open-market transactions.

White Oak had earlier held 4.42% after adjusting for a business transfer within its group.

Garware Technical Fibres is a technical textiles company that provides customised solutions across global markets. It operates in segments such as sports, fisheries, aquaculture, shipping, agriculture, coated fabrics and geosynthetics, and is known for its applied innovation in these areas.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Garware Technical Fibres declined 51.50% to Rs 31.99 crore while net sales declined 17.28% to Rs 347.90 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

