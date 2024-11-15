ACS Technologies consolidated net profit rises 900.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 94.37% to Rs 33.16 crore

Net profit of ACS Technologies rose 900.00% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 94.37% to Rs 33.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.33.1617.069.0813.192.841.771.580.131.500.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News