Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACS Technologies consolidated net profit rises 900.00% in the September 2024 quarter

ACS Technologies consolidated net profit rises 900.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 94.37% to Rs 33.16 crore

Net profit of ACS Technologies rose 900.00% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 94.37% to Rs 33.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales33.1617.06 94 OPM %9.0813.19 -PBDT2.841.77 60 PBT1.580.13 1115 NP1.500.15 900

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Poll officials seize cash, goods worth Rs 536 crore ahead of Maharashtra elections

Berkshire bites into Domino's Pizza, dips into Pool as stock retreat

Trump pledges to end Russia-Ukraine war, focus on Middle East peace

Bluesky attracts millions of users as they leave Musk's X after Trump win

Truck drivers concerned over livelihood as GRAP-III now effective in Delhi

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story