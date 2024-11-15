ACS Technologies consolidated net profit rises 900.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 94.37% to Rs 33.16 croreNet profit of ACS Technologies rose 900.00% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 94.37% to Rs 33.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales33.1617.06 94 OPM %9.0813.19 -PBDT2.841.77 60 PBT1.580.13 1115 NP1.500.15 900
