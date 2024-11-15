Scanpoint Geomatics consolidated net profit rises 345.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 521.04% to Rs 21.55 crore

Net profit of Scanpoint Geomatics rose 345.45% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 521.04% to Rs 21.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.21.553.4789.9822.480.960.490.670.180.490.11

