Scanpoint Geomatics consolidated net profit rises 345.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales rise 521.04% to Rs 21.55 crore

Net profit of Scanpoint Geomatics rose 345.45% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 521.04% to Rs 21.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales21.553.47 521 OPM %89.9822.48 -PBDT0.960.49 96 PBT0.670.18 272 NP0.490.11 345

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

