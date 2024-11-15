Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bal Pharma consolidated net profit rises 9.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales decline 20.37% to Rs 73.69 crore

Net profit of Bal Pharma rose 9.47% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 20.37% to Rs 73.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 92.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales73.6992.54 -20 OPM %10.448.32 -PBDT3.844.02 -4 PBT1.361.60 -15 NP1.040.95 9

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

