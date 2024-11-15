Bal Pharma consolidated net profit rises 9.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.37% to Rs 73.69 crore

Net profit of Bal Pharma rose 9.47% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 20.37% to Rs 73.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 92.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.73.6992.5410.448.323.844.021.361.601.040.95

