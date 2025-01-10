Active Clothing Co Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nureca Ltd, Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd, Diligent Media Corporation Ltd and Mazda Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 January 2025.

Active Clothing Co Ltd surged 14.45% to Rs 118 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25686 shares in the past one month.

Nureca Ltd spiked 14.04% to Rs 368.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39337 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7128 shares in the past one month.

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 112.78. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1421 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3224 shares in the past one month.

Diligent Media Corporation Ltd exploded 9.91% to Rs 7.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60296 shares in the past one month.

Mazda Ltd added 8.52% to Rs 1873.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10599 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4901 shares in the past one month.

