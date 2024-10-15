Nestle India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2488.65, down 0.54% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 7.69% in last one year as compared to a 26.83% rally in NIFTY and a 19.15% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Nestle India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2488.65, down 0.54% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 25026.3. The Sensex is at 81710.5, down 0.32%.Nestle India Ltd has lost around 2.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 62372.3, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.5 lakh shares in last one month.

