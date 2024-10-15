Saregama India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 549.2, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 7.69% in last one year as compared to a 26.83% rally in NIFTY and a 11.1% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Saregama India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 549.2, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 25026.3. The Sensex is at 81710.5, down 0.32%.Saregama India Ltd has gained around 5.69% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2056.5, up 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.59 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp