Lupin launches generic version of corticosteroid Prednisolone in United States

Lupin has announced the launch of the first generic version of Prednisolone Acetate Ophthalmic Suspension in the United States.

Being the first generic to be approved and launched, the company is entitled to 180-day competitive generic therapy (CGT) exclusivity.

Prednisolone Acetate Ophthalmic Suspension is a generic equivalent of Pred Forte Ophthalmic Suspension of AbbVie, Inc.

It is indicated for the treatment of steroid-responsive inflammation of the palpebral and bulbar conjunctiva, cornea, and anterior segment of the globe.

Pred Forte had estimated annual sales of $198 million in the U.S., IQVIA MAT August 2024.