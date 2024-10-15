Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Lupin launches generic version of corticosteroid Prednisolone in United States

Oct 15 2024
Lupin has announced the launch of the first generic version of Prednisolone Acetate Ophthalmic Suspension in the United States.

Being the first generic to be approved and launched, the company is entitled to 180-day competitive generic therapy (CGT) exclusivity.

Prednisolone Acetate Ophthalmic Suspension is a generic equivalent of Pred Forte Ophthalmic Suspension of AbbVie, Inc.

It is indicated for the treatment of steroid-responsive inflammation of the palpebral and bulbar conjunctiva, cornea, and anterior segment of the globe.

Pred Forte had estimated annual sales of $198 million in the U.S., IQVIA MAT August 2024.

Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin, said: The launch of Prednisolone Acetate Ophthalmic Suspension is a milestone and is aligned with our commitment to enhancing access to innovative, affordable and quality healthcare solutions.

This will strengthen our ophthalmic portfolio and will benefit patients seeking effective treatment for steroid-responsive inflammation.

Mumbai-based Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S, India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 76.01% to Rs 801.31 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 452.26 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 16.28% YoY to Rs 5,514.34 crore during the quarter.

Oct 15 2024

