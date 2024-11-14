Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Active Clothing Co standalone net profit rises 35.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:07 PM IST
Sales rise 5.95% to Rs 81.43 crore

Net profit of Active Clothing Co rose 35.91% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.95% to Rs 81.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 76.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales81.4376.86 6 OPM %9.858.61 -PBDT5.024.74 6 PBT3.132.10 49 NP2.461.81 36

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

