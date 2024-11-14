Active Clothing Co standalone net profit rises 35.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.95% to Rs 81.43 crore

Net profit of Active Clothing Co rose 35.91% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.95% to Rs 81.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 76.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.81.4376.869.858.615.024.743.132.102.461.81

