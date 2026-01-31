Associate Sponsors

AD Manum Finance standalone net profit declines 44.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 4.79% to Rs 3.38 crore

Net profit of AD Manum Finance declined 44.49% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.79% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.383.55 -5 OPM %51.4892.96 -PBDT1.913.17 -40 PBT1.923.16 -39 NP1.312.36 -44

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

