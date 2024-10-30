AD Manum Finance standalone net profit rises 91.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 61.95% to Rs 3.66 crore

Net profit of AD Manum Finance rose 91.91% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 61.95% to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.662.2688.5293.363.291.693.281.682.611.36

