Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit declines 0.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.23% to Rs 2287.75 croreNet profit of Container Corporation Of India declined 0.53% to Rs 365.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 367.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.23% to Rs 2287.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2194.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2287.752194.87 4 OPM %25.4424.90 -PBDT692.38634.86 9 PBT526.07481.76 9 NP365.40367.36 -1
