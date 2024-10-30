Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit declines 0.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.23% to Rs 2287.75 crore

Net profit of Container Corporation Of India declined 0.53% to Rs 365.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 367.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.23% to Rs 2287.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2194.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2287.752194.8725.4424.90692.38634.86526.07481.76365.40367.36

