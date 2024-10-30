Updater Services consolidated net profit rises 182.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.31% to Rs 679.99 crore

Net profit of Updater Services rose 182.90% to Rs 28.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 679.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 600.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.679.99600.106.434.3947.6925.9535.3712.2628.129.94

