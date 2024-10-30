MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit declines 8.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.66% to Rs 187.08 crore

Net profit of MTAR Technologies declined 8.26% to Rs 18.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.66% to Rs 187.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 164.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.187.08164.6019.6821.9333.0931.4725.3125.6918.7720.46

