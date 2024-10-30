MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit declines 8.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.66% to Rs 187.08 croreNet profit of MTAR Technologies declined 8.26% to Rs 18.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.66% to Rs 187.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 164.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales187.08164.60 14 OPM %19.6821.93 -PBDT33.0931.47 5 PBT25.3125.69 -1 NP18.7720.46 -8
