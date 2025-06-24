Adani Airports Holdings secures USD 1 billion project finance for Mumbai International Airport

Adani Airports Holdings (AAHL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has successfully secured USD 1 billion financing through a project finance structure for its Mumbai International Airport (MIAL). The transaction involves issuance of USD 750 million notes maturing July 2029 (Notes) which shall be used for refinancing. The financing structure also includes provision to raise an additional USD 250 million, resulting in total financing of USD 1 billion. This framework will provide enhanced financial flexibility for the capital expenditure program of MIAL for development, modernization, and capacity enhancement.
This is India's first investment grade (IG) rated private bond issuance in the airport infrastructure sector. The transaction was led by Apollo-managed funds, with participation from a syndicate of leading institutional investors and insurance companies which included BlackRock-managed funds, Standard Chartered among others, underlining global confidence in India's Infrastructure opportunity and Adani Airports' operating platform. Backed by MIAL's stable asset base and cash flows and operational excellence, the notes are expected to be rated BBB-/stable.
This issuance follows AAHL's USD 750 million financing from a consortium of global banks.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app