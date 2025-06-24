Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

BEML Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Oil India Ltd and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 June 2025.

BEML Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Oil India Ltd and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 June 2025.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd crashed 8.41% to Rs 3198.8 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

BEML Ltd tumbled 6.17% to Rs 4491.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 63063 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month. KPIT Technologies Ltd lost 5.90% to Rs 1308.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57488 shares in the past one month. Oil India Ltd fell 5.13% to Rs 448. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.69 lakh shares in the past one month.