RateGain appoints Sanchit Garg to spearhead its Rev-AI and Car biz

RateGain Travel Technologies announced the appointment of Sanchit Garg as Executive Vice President & General Manager - Rev-AI & Car. Sanchit will spearhead the global strategy, operations, and growth for RateGain's Rev-AI and Car business, collaborating with regional leaders to drive the next phase of innovation and high performance.
Sanchit is an entrepreneur at heart, with deep experience across e-commerce, sales, technology, and strategy. Over the years, he has built and scaled ventures and teams with a unique blend of product vision, business acumen, and strong P&L ownership. Known for successfully leading both early-stage startups and scale-up journeys, Sanchit brings an empathetic, collaborative leadership style and a passion for solving complex business problems.
He previously founded Rartogo, a Sequoia-backed cross-border platform for mid-market customers in the US and EMEA, scaling it to $7M in annual recurring revenue. At Lazada (an Alibaba Group company), he led the $250M Smartphones category, working closely with brands like Apple and Samsung. At Group ONE, he served as Global Head of Sales, growing revenues to $80M ARR across the US, EMEA, and APAC. Sanchit started his career as a software engineer before joining McKinsey & Company, where he worked across India and the US.
