RateGain appoints Sanchit Garg to spearhead its Rev-AI and Car biz

RateGain Travel Technologies announced the appointment of Sanchit Garg as Executive Vice President & General Manager - Rev-AI & Car. Sanchit will spearhead the global strategy, operations, and growth for RateGain's Rev-AI and Car business, collaborating with regional leaders to drive the next phase of innovation and high performance.

Sanchit is an entrepreneur at heart, with deep experience across e-commerce, sales, technology, and strategy. Over the years, he has built and scaled ventures and teams with a unique blend of product vision, business acumen, and strong P&L ownership. Known for successfully leading both early-stage startups and scale-up journeys, Sanchit brings an empathetic, collaborative leadership style and a passion for solving complex business problems.