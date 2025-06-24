Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterling Holiday Resorts unveils its new property - Sterling Vanvasa, near Lansdowne

Sterling Holiday Resorts unveils its new property - Sterling Vanvasa, near Lansdowne

Image
Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sterling Holiday Resorts has unveiled its newest property Sterling Vanvasa, near Lansdowne a tranquil hill retreat, spread over 30 acres of wooded forest, designed for premium travellers seeking a getaway to escape from the stress of urban life. This marks Sterling's 8th resort in Uttarakhand, reinforcing the brand's position as a pioneer in identifying India's most offbeat and serene holiday destinations.

Sterling Vanvasa is another example of how we specialise in crafting offbeat destinations for discerning travellers, said Vikram Lalvani, MD & CEO, Sterling Holiday Resorts. From Munnar to Karwar, Yercaud to Razole, we've consistently created sanctuaries where guests can slow down, recharge, and reconnect. Vanvasa is a natural extension of that promise peaceful, panoramic, and profoundly rejuvenating.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RateGain appoints Sanchit Garg to spearhead its Rev-AI and Car biz

V-Mart Retail allots 5.95 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Indices trade with minor gains; consumer durables shares rally for 3rd day

NITI Aayog emphasizes urgent need for robust data quality to fortify digital governance, cultivate public trust

UR Sugar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story