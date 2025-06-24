V-Mart Retail allots 5.95 cr equity shares under bonus issue

V-Mart Retail has allotted 5,95,30,353 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each as fully-paid up bonus equity shares, in the proportion of 3:1 i.e., 3 (Three) new fully paid up equity share of ₹ 10/- each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of ₹ 10/- each, to the eligible members of the Company whose names appeared in the Register of Members / Register of the Beneficial Owners, as on 23 June 2025, the 'Record Date' fixed for this purpose.

