Adani Energy Solutions achieves delivery milestone of 1 crore electricity smart meters across discoms

Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) today became the first player in India and perhaps globally to have successfully delivered 1 crore electricity smart meters across discoms, with the next 1 crore to be delivered in the coming financial year. As India's leading AMISP (Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider), AESL has a mandate to install ~2.5 crore smart meters across five states. At ~25,000 per day, its pace of installation is highest in the industry.

This milestone comes much ahead of the company's guidance of reaching the 1 crore mark by 31st March 2026, and underscores AESL's commitment to drive digital transformation in the much needed retail electricity distribution, providing invaluable data on consumption and for grid modernization, thereby supporting India's nationwide smart metering rollout under the Government of India's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). AESL's smart meter network delivers real time consumer insights, enhances billing transparency, and strengthens utility operations.

AESL has been able to achieve highest daily installation rate by taking an integrated and ecosystem approach. To have a larger control and visibility over the entire value chain, AESL has tied up with sister firms like Adani Esyasoft Smart Solutions' smart metering and IoT division, AdaniConneX for local data hosting, besides signing up with tier I meter brands to ensure delivery timelines and manage platform relevance during the contract period. Through the group's CSR arm, the company is training an army of technicians to undertake meter installations. All these collectively have become AESL's key execution differentiator. AESL began its smart metering journey in 2024 and has accomplished this significant milestone in approximately 24 months, making it the quickest installation pace in the country.