Adani Energy Solutions consolidated net profit rises 79.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.43% to Rs 6374.58 crore

Net profit of Adani Energy Solutions rose 79.05% to Rs 647.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 361.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.43% to Rs 6374.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4706.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.80% to Rs 1059.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1137.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.11% to Rs 23767.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16607.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

