Adani Energy Solutions Ltd Slides 20%, BSE Utilities index Drops 3.6%

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd lost 20% today to trade at Rs 697.7. The BSE Utilities index is down 3.6% to quote at 5528.53. The index is down 11.2 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Green Energy Ltd decreased 17.88% and Adani Power Ltd lost 13.41% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 44.7 % over last one year compared to the 17.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has lost 31.09% over last one month compared to 11.2% fall in BSE Utilities index and 3.59% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 59087 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.86 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1347.9 on 01 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 697.7 on 21 Nov 2024.

