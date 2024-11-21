Brigade Enterprises Ltd Spurts 2.72%, BSE Realty index Rises 1.09%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 2.67% over last one month compared to 2.13% fall in BSE Realty index and 3.13% drop in the SENSEX

Brigade Enterprises Ltd rose 2.72% today to trade at Rs 1179.65. The BSE Realty index is up 1.09% to quote at 7632.44. The index is down 2.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd increased 1.66% and Macrotech Developers Ltd added 1.26% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 38.94 % over last one year compared to the 17.7% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 2.67% over last one month compared to 2.13% fall in BSE Realty index and 3.13% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 556 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10588 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1451.9 on 25 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 726.95 on 22 Nov 2023.

