Adani Energy Solutions Ltd soars 0.19%, gains for fifth straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35369.45, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.14 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 934.95, up 0.56% on the day. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is down 7.83% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% jump in NIFTY and a 14.84% jump in the Nifty Energy index.