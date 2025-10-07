Snowman Logistics commences construction of new temperature controlled warehouse facility in Pune

Snowman Logistics announced the commencement of construction of a new temperature controlled warehouse facility in Pune that is being developed under the Built-to-Suit (BTS) model by Whitecastle Infra, who are experienced developers in the region. Snowman already operates 16,000 pallets in Pune, and aims to target the fast-growing demand in the region for high quality temperature-controlled services with the addition of this new facility of 5,900 pallets, scheduled to be operational by June 2026.
The facility is designed to cater to a wide range of industries that are prevalent in the Pune region including Ice Cream, Chocolates, Dairy Products, Quick Service/Fast Food Restaurants (QSR), Coffee chains, Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Pharmaceuticals, and other industrial goods that require temperature-controlled storage and distribution.
Commenting on the development, Ishaan Gupta, Director, Snowman Logistics, stated, This new facility in Pune is a testament to our ongoing efforts to expand our footprint and deliver world-class cold chain solutions through both owned and asset light models. It will play a crucial role in supporting the growing demand for temperature-sensitive logistics across diverse sectors.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app