Snowman Logistics commences construction of new temperature controlled warehouse facility in Pune

Snowman Logistics announced the commencement of construction of a new temperature controlled warehouse facility in Pune that is being developed under the Built-to-Suit (BTS) model by Whitecastle Infra, who are experienced developers in the region. Snowman already operates 16,000 pallets in Pune, and aims to target the fast-growing demand in the region for high quality temperature-controlled services with the addition of this new facility of 5,900 pallets, scheduled to be operational by June 2026.

The facility is designed to cater to a wide range of industries that are prevalent in the Pune region including Ice Cream, Chocolates, Dairy Products, Quick Service/Fast Food Restaurants (QSR), Coffee chains, Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Pharmaceuticals, and other industrial goods that require temperature-controlled storage and distribution.