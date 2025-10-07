Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Semiconductor Rally Lifts Nasdaq to New Heights as AMD Soars Nearly 24%

Semiconductor Rally Lifts Nasdaq to New Heights as AMD Soars Nearly 24%

Image
Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:08 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chip stocks fueled Wall Street gains, with AMD's 23.7% surge powering the Nasdaq higher. Gold and software stocks also rose, while housing and real estate lagged amid ongoing U.S. government shutdown concerns.

The Nasdaq climbed 161.81 points (0.7%) to 22,941.67 and the S&P 500 rose 24.49 points (0.4%) to 6,740.28, although the narrower Dow bucked the uptrend and edged down 63.31 points (0.1%) to 46,694.97.

The strength in the markets largely reflected a rally by semiconductor stocks, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor index surging by 2.9% to a record closing high. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) led the sector higher, soaring by 23.7% after the chipmaker announced a 6 gigawatt agreement to power OpenAI's next-generation AI infrastructure across multiple generations of AMD Instinct GPUs.

Gold stocks were considerably strong amid a sharp increase by the price of the precious metal, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index jumping by 1.9%. Software stocks turned out significantly strong while housing and commercial real estate stocks moved notably lower over the course of the session. Meanwhile, traders continued to shrug off concerns about the economic impact of the ongoing government shutdown which entered its sixth day amid little signs of progress toward a deal on a temporary spending bill.

Asia-Pacific stocks turned in a mixed performance with several markets closed for holidays. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index spiked by 4.8%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.7%. European stocks moved mostly lower over the course of the session. The French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.4%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1% and the German DAX Index closed just below the unchanged line.

In the bond market, treasuries extended the pullback seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note which moves opposite of its price, climbed 4.3 bps to 4.16%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Paytm launches Paytm AI Soundbox

Snowman Logistics commences construction of new temperature controlled warehouse facility in Pune

Balu Forge Industries commences operations of precision machining line at its new unit in Belgaum

Mishra Dhatu Nigam announces change in directorate

Proximus Global unveils its global network API aggregation platform - Konera

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story