Paytm launches Paytm AI Soundbox

Paytm today announced the launch of Paytm AI Soundbox, India's first AI business device for small and medium businesses, helping them operate more efficiently and leverage the power of AI in their everyday operations. The launch was unveiled at the Global Fintech Festival (GFF) today, where Paytm showcased how artificial intelligence can simplify and strengthen everyday business operations for merchants. The device includes an AI assistant that interacts with merchants in 11 local languages, providing real time insights and answers modeled on their payments and business performance. Merchants can talk to the Paytm AI Soundbox to access intelligence that supports smarter operations, making it a true AI business assistant.

With this launch, Paytm introduces a new era of intelligent devices for businesses in India, aimed at empowering the country's diverse merchant community across neighbourhood stores, caf, and retail chains. The built in Paytm Button provides quick access to assistance and key payment updates, helping merchants track collections and manage their business easily through both voice and screen.

Built on an Android based system, it combines advanced software with smart design to bring greater flexibility and scalability for future updates. Equipped with dual displays, including a front touchscreen for easy interaction and a top display for instant updates, the Paytm AI Soundbox offers a clear and convenient interface for merchants. It supports dynamic QR, tap, and insert card transactions, delivering an intuitive experience that fits seamlessly into fast paced retail environments. The WiFi connectivity ensures stable performance in indoor locations such as restaurants and supermarkets, while 4G support keeps transactions running smoothly in outdoor or high traffic areas.