Balu Forge Industries commences operations of precision machining line at its new unit in Belgaum

Balu Forge Industries has commenced operations of a precision machining line at the Company's new manufacturing campus in Belgaum, Karnataka. The line features 7-Axis and 11-Axis CNC machines, representing one of the first installations of this specification in the region.

The precision machining line enhances Balu Forge's capability to deliver advanced machining solutions for critical applications in railways, defence, aerospace and other precision industries. It enables the production of complex components with improved accuracy, reduced setup times and higher levels of customization. The infrastructure is designed to support the machining of parts with tight tolerances, complex geometries and quicker turnaround requirements.

The multi-axis machining line includes CNC equipment sourced from leading precision machinery manufacturers in Spain and Germany. These machines can process components up to 2.5 metres in length and across a broad range of materials including aluminium and titanium. This expands the Company's ability to manufacture critical components such as valve bodies, impellers, turbine blades, brackets & landing gear parts to name a few. The additional machining capacity from this installation is estimated at 12,000 tons per annum. This development aligns with Balu Forge's long-term strategy to expand its precision engineering portfolio across industries and geographies, with continued emphasis on supplying fully machined components. This is in line with the commercialization of the greenfield facility in Belgaum, Karnataka with a number of high precision production lines serving critical industries namely defence & aerospace to go live in the near future in a phased manner.