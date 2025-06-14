Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Enterprises arm incorporates wholly owned subsidiary

Image
Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Adani Enterprises has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Agneya Systems (ANIL), has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary named Astraan Defence.

The confirmation was received by the company on 13 June 2025.

The newly incorporated subsidiary operates in the defence sector and will be engaged in the manufacturing of primers, propellants, ignitors, explosives, and ammunition of various types and calibers.

The subscribed capital of Astraan Defence is Rs 5,00,000, divided into 50,000 equity shares. Agneya Systems will hold 100% of the share capital of Astraan Defence, which is yet to commence business operations.

Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centered on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centers, and water infrastructure.

The companys consolidated net profit spiked 753.32% to Rs 3,844.91 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 450.58 crore reported in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 7.58% to Rs 26,965.86 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 29,180.02 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

The scrip had declined 1.36% to end at Rs 2,506.65 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

