Adani Enterprises arm incorporates wholly owned subsidiary

Adani Enterprises has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Agneya Systems (ANIL), has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary named Astraan Defence.

The confirmation was received by the company on 13 June 2025.

The newly incorporated subsidiary operates in the defence sector and will be engaged in the manufacturing of primers, propellants, ignitors, explosives, and ammunition of various types and calibers.

The subscribed capital of Astraan Defence is Rs 5,00,000, divided into 50,000 equity shares. Agneya Systems will hold 100% of the share capital of Astraan Defence, which is yet to commence business operations.

Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centered on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centers, and water infrastructure.