Arihant Superstructures allots Equity Shares

Pursuant to Conversion of Warrants

The Board of Arihant Superstructures at the meeting held on 14th June 2025 has allotted 20,90,000 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid up to Warrant holders, consequent to the Warrant holder having exercised their right for conversion of Share Warrants (Warrants) into equity shares.

