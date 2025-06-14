Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's active Covid-19 cases reach 7400 mark

India's active Covid-19 cases reach 7400 mark

Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
India's active COVID-19 cases rose to 7400 on Saturday, recording a continued increase. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country recorded 269 new infections and nine fatalities in the past 24 hours. Kerala remains the state with the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 2109.

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

