GACM Technologies allots Equity shares

Pursuant to Right Issue

The Rights Issue committee of GACM Technologies on 14th June 2025 has approved the allotment of 42,21,68,122 Rights Equity Shares of face value of ₹1/- each at a price of ₹1/- per Rights Equity Share and 7,14,47,440 Rights EQ-DVR of face value of ₹1/- each at a price of ₹1/- per Rights EQ DVR.

