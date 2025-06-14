Syngene's Bengaluru-based facility gets 'NAi' status from US FDA

Syngene International said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) conducted a good clinical practices (GCP) compliance inspection of the company's facility located at Semicon Park, Bengaluru, from 09 to 13 of June 2025.
The inspection concluded successfully, with the facility found to be in compliance with the required regulations.
The inspection resulted in zero observations and no Form 483 was issued. The inspection has been classified as no action indicated (NAI).
The company remains commitment to high operating standards and rigorous compliance with global regulatory requirements across all its operations, Syngene said in a statement.
Syngene International is an integrated research, development, and manufacturing services company serving the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, consumer goods, and specialty chemical sectors.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Syngene International declined 2.81% to Rs 183.30 crore while net sales rose 11.03% to Rs 1018 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.
The scrip had lost 1.57% to end at Rs 652.50 on the BSE on Friday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app